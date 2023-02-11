Boston Partners Trims Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 491,313 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.13% of Assured Guaranty worth $35,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 275.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,829,000 after buying an additional 15,838 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 27.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 35.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGO stock opened at $62.26 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $45.91 and a one year high of $67.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.72.

A number of research firms have commented on AGO. StockNews.com raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

In other Assured Guaranty news, insider Howard Albert sold 35,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total value of $2,319,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

