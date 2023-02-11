Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,862 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 733,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 129,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 41,706 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 393,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 15,070 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $7.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $7.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBVA shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.30 ($5.70) to €5.80 ($6.24) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. AlphaValue raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.67) to €6.50 ($6.99) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.20) to €7.00 ($7.53) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.48.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

