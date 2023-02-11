Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Takes $100,000 Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $753,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.33) to GBX 364 ($4.38) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Haleon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

Shares of NYSE:HLN opened at $8.02 on Friday. Haleon plc has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

