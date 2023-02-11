Boston Partners Acquires 70,405 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,005,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,405 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $34,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,770,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,154,000 after purchasing an additional 108,258 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 11.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,057,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,980,000 after buying an additional 636,968 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,420,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,795,000 after buying an additional 17,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,515,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,667,000 after buying an additional 74,254 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TNL shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

TNL opened at $41.46 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.78%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $34,027.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,545.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It provides vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe, Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands, and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

