Boston Partners Sells 164,021 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Boston Partners cut its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,021 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $37,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 240.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 51.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.3 %

Dollar General stock opened at $229.59 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.44.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

