Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $100,000 Position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,381 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,022 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 37.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 236.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 131,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 56,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 25.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 547,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 110,837 shares during the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MFG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE:MFG opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 64,745 shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $651,334.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,093,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,123,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

