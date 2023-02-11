Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $175,000 Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 65.9% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 10,748 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,941 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 16,546 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 3.3% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 25,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOLD shares. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.90 price objective (down previously from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.49.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Barrick Gold Company Profile

GOLD stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average of $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.32. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.