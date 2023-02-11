Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Hasbro from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.91.

Shares of HAS opened at $57.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.91. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.65 and a 12-month high of $105.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

