Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Invests $202,000 in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,875,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,565,000 after buying an additional 1,646,170 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after buying an additional 883,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,491,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,061,000 after acquiring an additional 59,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 25.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,356,000 after acquiring an additional 105,988 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

Hubbell Trading Up 0.9 %

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,102,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HUBB opened at $242.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.85. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $170.21 and a 12 month high of $263.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.03%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.