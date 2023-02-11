929 Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $240.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.85. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.65 and a 1 year high of $271.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.60%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LPLA shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Brent Simonich acquired 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brent Simonich acquired 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.