Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $184.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.68. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $192.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

