Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $212,000 Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Waters by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,076,263,000 after buying an additional 30,274 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Waters by 7.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $707,174,000 after purchasing an additional 171,541 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Waters by 79.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Waters by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $260,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Waters by 1.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 835,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $276,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WAT. Barclays upped their target price on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.67.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $333.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $338.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.56. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $369.00.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

