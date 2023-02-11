Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,685,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $323,487,000 after buying an additional 412,521 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,518 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 43,434 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $2,809,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $149.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.40. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.62.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.