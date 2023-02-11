Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,173 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 10.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,358,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,025,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,931 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,827,629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $630,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,373 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth about $58,716,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $32,456,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,823.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 469,110 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $24,959,000 after purchasing an additional 444,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of STX opened at $71.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $112.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 55.47 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.09.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 99.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

