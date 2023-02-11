Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,736 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,936,000 after buying an additional 344,808 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 352.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,411,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,598,000 after buying an additional 1,098,916 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,175,635 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,387,000 after buying an additional 77,840 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,140,667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,159,000 after buying an additional 28,382 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,083,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,801,000 after buying an additional 61,805 shares during the period. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENI stock opened at $31.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.46. The company has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.01. Eni S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56.

E has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ENI from €14.10 ($15.16) to €15.80 ($16.99) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on ENI in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ENI in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ENI in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

