Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 151 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 4.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 46.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 23.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 4.3% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.0% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $85.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.70. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.15%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.70.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

