Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 97 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $125.12 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $90.49 and a 52-week high of $132.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.68.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

