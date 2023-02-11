Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Kohl’s by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,005,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,037,000 after purchasing an additional 734,427 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Kohl’s by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,241,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,676,000 after purchasing an additional 329,800 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at about $201,401,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,563,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 226.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:KSS opened at $31.98 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.