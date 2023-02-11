Jacobi Capital Management LLC Takes $241,000 Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,452 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $151.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $112.09 and a one year high of $182.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.35%.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.15.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

