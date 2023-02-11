Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 272.9% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 469,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,728,000 after purchasing an additional 741,640 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 844.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 380,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,461,000 after purchasing an additional 431,311 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3,152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 435,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,212,000 after purchasing an additional 422,525 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 369.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,074,000 after purchasing an additional 139,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 220.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 105,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,465,000 after purchasing an additional 72,344 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SMH stock opened at $244.01 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $166.97 and a 52-week high of $284.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.68.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $2.401 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from VanEck Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

