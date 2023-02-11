10,724 Shares in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 267,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 46,018 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 185,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 27,706 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 148,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 36,133 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,097,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 22,173 shares during the period.

FFC opened at $16.92 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $20.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

