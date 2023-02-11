Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,759 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 4,040.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -53.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $29.66.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

