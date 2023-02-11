First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 2,771 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 411.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.05.

Northern Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $97.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.29. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $127.10. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.86%.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

