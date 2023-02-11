First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 497 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,195 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 53.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,302,142 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,334,000 after purchasing an additional 804,469 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 96.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,033,000 after purchasing an additional 718,247 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 646.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 525,386 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,516,000 after purchasing an additional 621,544 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2,079.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 629,610 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,638,000 after purchasing an additional 600,720 shares during the period. 5.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.45) to GBX 2,300 ($27.65) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. CLSA downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.45) to GBX 2,250 ($27.05) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,097.75.

BHP Group Trading Down 1.0 %

BHP Group Company Profile

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $65.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.68. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

