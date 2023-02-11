First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $60,983,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF stock opened at $147.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 52 week low of $123.39 and a 52 week high of $167.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.42.

