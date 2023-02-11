First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 635 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 349.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 599.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet cut Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $27.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.77.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:ACI opened at $21.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average is $23.67. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 60.71% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

Insider Activity at Albertsons Companies

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $630,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,563.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $757,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,197. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $630,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,563.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

