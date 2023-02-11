First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $196,000 Stock Holdings in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,902 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 943.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 7,710 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $368,692.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,802,155.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 7,710 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $368,692.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,802,155.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $133,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,562.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,115 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCB opened at $46.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average of $44.33. Coastal Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $54.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCB shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Coastal Financial to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of Coastal Financial to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Coastal Financial in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. It operates through the following segments: community bank and CCBX.

