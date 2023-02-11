First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $200,000 Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CF Industries by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in CF Industries by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $90.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.61 and its 200 day moving average is $98.16. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $119.60.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 10.50%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CF. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $119.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Stories

