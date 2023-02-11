iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 314,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,542,000 after acquiring an additional 35,208 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 98.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 267,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,776,000 after purchasing an additional 132,582 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 57.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,161,000 after buying an additional 60,586 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 37.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 20,774 shares during the period. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 69,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAT opened at $52.28 on Friday. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 1-year low of $45.38 and a 1-year high of $66.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.58.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.