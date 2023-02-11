First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 200 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $39,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of WTW opened at $244.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $187.89 and a 1-year high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WTW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $229.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.36.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

