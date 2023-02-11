First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 110 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 49.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $268.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $248.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $334.55.

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $461.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.37.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.