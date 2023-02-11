First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,317 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

DVN opened at $63.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.84. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $79.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

