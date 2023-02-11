First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,317 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.
Devon Energy Stock Performance
DVN opened at $63.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.84. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $79.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Devon Energy Company Profile
Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.
Featured Stories
