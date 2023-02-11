First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 337 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNST. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Shares of MNST opened at $102.80 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $104.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.91. The firm has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.