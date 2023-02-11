First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $240,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 183.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000.

IYW opened at $85.33 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $69.49 and a twelve month high of $106.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.92 and a 200-day moving average of $80.32.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

