iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Stake Lowered by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 41,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 23,317 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 24,598 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $94.55 on Friday. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.49 and a fifty-two week high of $70.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.21.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

