First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 302 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 9.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 1.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 6.7% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 2.0% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Copart by 2.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPRT opened at $67.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.01. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $70.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Copart had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $893.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on Copart to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Stephens raised their price target on Copart to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Copart from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

