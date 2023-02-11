First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,466,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,080,000 after acquiring an additional 929,812 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,341,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,273 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,947,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,235,000 after acquiring an additional 178,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,940,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,561,000 after acquiring an additional 227,159 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $74.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of -0.22. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $63.55 and a one year high of $150.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ZM. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Benchmark cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.55.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, President Gregory Tomb sold 4,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $340,774.98. Following the sale, the president now owns 28,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,808.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $210,140.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Gregory Tomb sold 4,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $340,774.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,808.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,666 shares of company stock worth $1,962,945 over the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Stories

