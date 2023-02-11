First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 10,363 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 414.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,363 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,106 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,092,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,434,000 after buying an additional 213,461 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,576,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,231,000 after buying an additional 715,591 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,608,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,184,000 after buying an additional 201,071 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,780,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,436,000 after buying an additional 419,364 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $19.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.29.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.