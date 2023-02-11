First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,239 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,564,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,559,000 after acquiring an additional 318,292 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,961,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,096 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 302,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,693,000 after purchasing an additional 31,653 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $18,291,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,630 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock opened at $67.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.09 and its 200-day moving average is $64.48. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a one year low of $57.03 and a one year high of $71.06.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

