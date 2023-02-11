Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,312,000 after acquiring an additional 880,314 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,534,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,576,000 after acquiring an additional 300,053 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,862,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $435,911,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 32.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,536,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,560,000 after buying an additional 379,206 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

NYSE AJG opened at $195.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $148.03 and a 1 year high of $202.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 39.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total transaction of $1,927,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,408,686.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.32, for a total transaction of $922,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,300,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total transaction of $1,927,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,087 shares in the company, valued at $21,408,686.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,387 shares of company stock worth $7,324,871. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.86.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

