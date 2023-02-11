First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $326,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 121,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after purchasing an additional 50,951 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 121,408 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 31,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 319,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,844,000 after buying an additional 19,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS opened at $143.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.62. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.91 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.78 billion, a PE ratio of 69.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

