First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,520 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 4.5 %
Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $231.39 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $200.09 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.20 and a 200 day moving average of $237.35.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile
Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.