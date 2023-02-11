First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,520 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $231.39 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $200.09 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.20 and a 200 day moving average of $237.35.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PXD. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $294.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.11.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

