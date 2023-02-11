Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Gartner by 145.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,227,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $616,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,892 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 129.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 963,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $233,019,000 after purchasing an additional 544,479 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Gartner by 779.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 358,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,167,000 after purchasing an additional 317,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 1,010.1% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 226,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,567,000 after purchasing an additional 205,757 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IT opened at $347.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $338.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.39 and a 52-week high of $358.25.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a negative return on equity of 3,058.57%. Gartner’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.95, for a total value of $433,760.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,524.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,067,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.95, for a total transaction of $433,760.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,524.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,443 shares of company stock worth $8,206,760 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.00.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

