First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 839 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,668,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,520,711,000 after purchasing an additional 338,368 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after buying an additional 162,373 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 22.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,379,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $585,217,000 after buying an additional 1,561,015 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $552,905,000 after buying an additional 173,465 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 28,420.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,811,000 after buying an additional 7,659,350 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson cut their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.44.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $80.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $122.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.04 and a 200 day moving average of $84.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

