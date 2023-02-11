First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 1,278 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

YUM opened at $131.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $133.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.91.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on YUM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Stories

