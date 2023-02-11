Blair William & Co. IL Has $5.24 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Argus cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.46.

NYSE LHX opened at $215.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $189.73 and a one year high of $279.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

