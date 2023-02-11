First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 217 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803,282 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,317,000 after purchasing an additional 851,066 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,109,194,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,879,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,912,000 after purchasing an additional 291,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 12,561,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,606,000 after purchasing an additional 696,008 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $9,423,777.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,223,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,789,378.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $9,423,777.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,223,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,789,378.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 705,348 shares of company stock valued at $56,215,273. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $80.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

