First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $351,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IFRA. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,213,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,178,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,149,000.
iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
IFRA opened at $38.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.57.
