Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 92.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 28.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 1,809.1% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.13.

Linde Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE LIN opened at $332.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.48. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $347.60. The stock has a market cap of $163.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Articles

