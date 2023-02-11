Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 1,670 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 209,860 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in BOX were worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in BOX during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 32.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BOX during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 118.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in BOX during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BOX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BOX from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

BOX opened at $33.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.82, a PEG ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.05. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 76,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $2,414,150.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,121.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 59,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $1,733,911.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,538.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 76,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $2,414,150.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,121.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 283,919 shares of company stock worth $8,388,124. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

